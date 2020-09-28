Date, Time For Ohio State vs. Nebraska Just Released

Believe it or not, Big Ten football is back in less than a month. All the details for Ohio State’s season opener against the Nebraska Cornhuskers have been released.

The Buckeyes will take on the Cornhuskers from the Shoe in Columbus at noon ET on Oct. 24. The game will be on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff, as expected.

Ohio State football enters the season as the consensus favorite to win the Big Ten conference. The Buckeyes are also considered national championship contenders, thanks to quarterback Justin Fields and an elite supporting cast.

As for Scott Frost and the Huskers, it’s now or never time in Lincoln. Frost could use a massive upset win to open the season if he hopes to stick around Nebraska for the long term.

It’s shaping up to be a crazy season in college football. We’ve already seen a few wild upsets, including Mississippi State’s shocking win over sixth-ranked LSU and Kansas State’s comeback over No. 3 Oklahoma. Meanwhile, powerhouses Alabama and Clemson look as strong as ever.

The Buckeyes figure to join Alabama and Clemson in the College Football Playoff this year. The real question is: who will join them?