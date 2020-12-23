Justin Fields is considered by many to be a top-five pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. However, the Ohio State quarterback has struggled in some big games this season. Both statements can be true.

Last weekend, Fields struggled in the Big Ten Championship Game against Northwestern. He completed just 12-of-27 passes for 114 yards and two interceptions. Though it’s understandable that he struggled without Chris Olave, the fact that he completed less than half of his pass attempts was alarming.

Fields’ struggles on Saturday didn’t prevent Ohio State from capturing another conference title. It also didn’t scare the committee off from placing them in the College Football Playoff.

Despite making the Playoff yet again, the Buckeyes aren’t receiving a ton of love from ESPN analyst David Pollack.

Pollack shared his concerns for Fields and the Buckeyes during the latest episode of the ‘CFP Podcast with Herbie, Pollack & Negandhi.’

“And Ohio State — they’re not having a great team,” Pollack said, via Saturday Tradition. “You can spin it however you want. The way they started the season, I thought — dude, I watched Justin Fields and I was like, ‘Oh, my God. This dude has closed the gap with Trevor Lawrence,’ from one of those players that you go, ‘Oh, my God,’ like, ‘This dude comes around once every 15 years.’ And slowly, though, now you’ve seen, ‘Whoa, not even close.’ Taking a couple steps back, confused a lot, doesn’t know how to get rid of the football, doesn’t check the football down like you’d like to, not seeing it the way you would want to.”

Ohio State will need Fields playing at a high level if it wants to keep up with Clemson in the semifinals.

Fields proved last year that he can hold his own with Trevor Lawrence, who is considered the best quarterback in the country.

The college football world will find out if Fields has what it takes to defeat Clemson on New Year’s Day.