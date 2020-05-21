David Pollack Names College Football’s Team To Beat In 2020

There are only a few national championship contenders entering the 2020 college football season. Football analyst David Pollack believes one contender in particular is the “team to beat” in 2020 – and it’s not Clemson or Alabama.

Pollack believes Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes are the “team to beat” this upcoming season. Pollack’s reasoning? The Buckeyes should’ve advanced to the College Football Playoff National Championship last year, but fell apart late against the Clemson Tigers.

But entering 2020, Buckeyes QB Justin Fields returns to lead an explosive offense. Ohio State added Oklahoma transfer Trey Sermon to fill the void left by J.K. Dobbins. The offense should be just as talented as last season’s unit.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Buckeyes have dominated the recruiting game. While OSU may not have a Chase Young or Nick Bosa, there should be enough disruption across the board to dominate the Big Ten and make a statement in the College Football Playoff.

“I’m going with a team that, the last time we saw them play, should have beaten Clemson,” ESPN analyst David Pollack said on “Get Up” on Thursday, via 247Sports. “Ohio State had them on the ropes. Justin Fields was limping around. J.K. Dobbins was limping around. I think Justin Fields with another year to mature in the system, he’s going to be neck-and-neck with Trevor Lawrence to see who’s drafted first. . . . They’ve found cornerbacks and defensive linemen that are a notch above everybody else in that league. I think Ohio State will continue their reign, continue to run through the Big Ten. And at the end of the season have a good chance to be holding that trophy.”

It could be a big year in Columbus.

The Buckeyes have been on the cusp of their first national championship since 2015.

With Day at the helm and Fields leading the offense, anything seems possible for Ohio State in 2020.