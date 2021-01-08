With the reportedly scheduled Jacksonville Jaguars interview, Urban Meyer has recently come to the forefront of many NFL discussions. But, football analyst David Pollack believes another Buckeyes coach would be a better fit at the next level: Meyer’s former offensive coordinator Ryan Day.

On Friday morning’s episode of ESPN’s Get Up, Pollack said Meyer’s successor Day would be better suited for the NFL. He cited Meyer’s firm leadership style as a strategy not conducive to professional coaching.

“I wouldn’t do Urban Meyer,” Pollack said. “I just think he leads too much like a dictatorship. I don’t think NFL guys would love that. His offensive system is a lot of running the QB — I don’t think it’s good enough for the NFL.

“I think it’s Ryan Day. By the way, Ryan has spent a lot of time in the NFL with Chip Kelly. He’s a no-nonsense guy but treats everyone with a great demeanor, great respect and trusts everybody. His offensive pedigree, the way he calls plays and the way he treats people I think would translate really well to the next level.”

Day spent the 2015 season as quarterbacks coach for the Philadelphia Eagles — then the 2016 season with the San Francisco 49ers at the same position.

In 2017, Day was hired as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Urban Meyer. After rising to head OC in 2018, Day was in position to take over as head coach when Meyer retired in 2019.

With Ohio State heading into the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday, Day boasts an outstanding 23-1 record as head coach of the program. In one of the first reports about Meyer and the Jaguars, Ryan Day was also brought up as a potential target for the team, if it can’t land the legendary former Buckeyes and Florida Gators coach.

As Urban Meyer prepares for his Jacksonville Jaguars interview, Ryan Day prepares for a matchup with No. 1 Alabama.