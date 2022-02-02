Deion Sanders Lands Ohio State Quarterback Transfer

Ohio State’s quarterback room will be missing at least one player next season. Moments ago, J.P. Andrade announced on Twitter that he’s transferring to Jackson State.

Andrade shared a photo of himself in a Jackson State uniform, and judging by his post, he seems ready to play for Deion Sanders.

“Lord, let them see more of you and less of me,” Andrade tweeted. “Committed to Jackson State University. Let’s get to work!”

Though he received scholarship offers from Fordham, Morehead State and South Alabama, Andrade decided to join Ohio State’s football program in 2019 as a walk-on.

Andrade didn’t really receive much playing time at Ohio State, but the school has acknowledged his academic success.

Not only was Andrade a two-time Ohio State scholar-athlete, he was honored with Academic All-Big Ten Conference status in 2020.

Jackson State already has a star quarterback on its roster in Shedeur Sanders, but perhaps Andrade will earn the No. 2 spot on the depth chart when spring camp rolls around.

We know Ohio State fans will be cheering Andrade on next season.