Desmond Howard Asked To Pick Between Justin Fields, Zach Wilson

The debate over who the No. 1 quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft is was settled on Trevor Lawrence ages ago. But Desmond Howard is now weighing in on the raging No. 2 quarterback battle: Justin Fields vs Zach Wilson.

Appearing on ESPN’s Get Up! this week, the College GameDay analyst was asked who he thinks the second-best QB is. Desmond Howard picked Zach Wilson over Justin Fields, citing his love for “everything that he brings to the team.”

“I like Zach Wilson,” Howard said, via 247Sports. “I just love everything that he brings to the team, to the offense. He’s a player who plays with an edge. You can tell he’s out there to prove all the doubters wrong. He can make all the throws, he has great talent. He can run, but he doesn’t want to run.

“He’ll extend any play, looking down the field all the time. Though, you can’t go wrong with Justin Fields after his pro day yesterday. He’s a phenomenal talent, too.”

Desmond Howard prefers Zach Wilson over Justin Fields in NFL Draft: https://t.co/EKa8higmpD pic.twitter.com/i41HsApL3w — 247Sports (@247Sports) March 31, 2021

Granted, Desmond Howard could be just a tad biased in his assessment of Justin Fields vs Zach Wilson here. The Michigan legend had to sit and watch Justin Fields absolutely destroy his beloved Wolverines in a 56-27 rout in 2019.

But Howard’s logic is still pretty sound. By most accounts, Zach Wilson has nearly all of the tools to be a stud at the NFL. Fields is a unique talent of his own, but there seem to be more questions about him than there are of Wilson.

We’ll find out very soon whether the teams at the top of the NFL draft agree with him.

The 2021 NFL Draft is just four weeks away.