Desmond Howard On How Justin Fields’ Injury Impacts Playoff Game

With the College Football Playoff set to begin tomorrow, the biggest storyline involving Ohio State has to do with Justin Fields and his health. The dual-threat quarterback has been dealing with a knee injury for the past few weeks.

Fields put together an impressive campaign with the Buckeyes this year. Not only did he lead the team to an undefeated regular season, he was one of the finalists for the Heisman Trophy.

Unfortunately for Fields, all signs point to him not being at full strength for the most important game of his career. In fact, he told reporters that his knee is at 80-85 percent.

Ohio State still has plenty of talent to make a run to the championship game, but the uncertainty surrounding Fields is a concern.

ESPN analyst Desmond Howard was on SportsCenter to discuss the injury to Fields and how it can impact tomorrow’s game between Ohio State and Clemson.

Howard believes the knee injury to Fields can seriously hurt his mobility when it comes to maneuvering inside the pocket.

From Saturday Tradition:

“It’s a big concern because don’t forget: Justin Fields is one of the premier dual-threat QBs in all of college football, so he relies a lot on his mobility,” said Howard. “One thing that he does extremely well is when he’s in the pocket, he does a really good job of maneuvering in the pocket but keeping his eyes down the field to survey coverages and make sure he hits the wideout. He can get out of pressure because of his mobility, and don’t forget: with J.K. Dobbins, they have a dual-threat running attack at Ohio State.”

Fields has shown that he can deliver accurate throws down the field, but his athleticism is what separates him from other quarterbacks.

It’ll be worth monitoring Fields and how he moves throughout the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday.

Kickoff for the Clemson-Ohio State game is at 8 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium.