Desmond Howard Doesn’t Think Ohio State Is A Top 4 Team

On Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff committee released its latest rankings, revealing the top 25 teams in the country.

There was very little change at the top, with Alabama retaining the top spot following a dominant win over Auburn. Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State rounded out the top four.

However, ESPN’s Desmond Howard doesn’t think one of those teams belongs in the top four – at least not yet. He suggested Ohio State hasn’t passed the “eye test” given the team’s relatively weak schedule.

Here’s what he had to say, via 247Sports:

“So when you judge their strength of schedule, it’s the worst of any of the top 10 teams right now. But Gary Barta continuously tells the crew on Tuesday nights, BYU is so low because of their strength of schedule. I would say just right now, just by the eye test, Ohio State is not one of the top four teams in the country. I think Texas A&M is playing very well right now. The Florida Gators, their offense is very hot right now and their quarterback is probably the front runner for the Heisman trophy.”

Despite suggesting they aren’t a playoff team right now, Howard noted the Buckeyes can still prove they belong.

“If they’re able to play six games, then I think it’s a no brainer,” Howard said about Ohio State making the playoff.

Ohio State has games against Michigan State and Michigan over the next two weeks. If the Buckeyes play – and win – both of those games, they’ll be eligible for the Big Ten title game.