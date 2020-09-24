Desmond Howard Explains Why He’s ‘Hesitant’ About Ohio State

Predicting the College Football Playoff this year will be harder than ever due to all the uncertainty surrounding the sport. Nonetheless, ESPN analyst Desmond Howard revealed his picks for the CFP during an appearance on Get Up.

Howard is rolling with Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma to make the postseason. However, the Michigan legend is hesitant to go all in on one of his picks.

Despite picking the Buckeyes to make the CFP this season, Howard is not sure if they’ll be able to play enough games this fall in order to convince the committee they’re worth of getting in.

“Ohio State I was hesitant about simply because if you look at the landscape of college football right now with these games being postponed or cancelled, the Big Ten didn’t leave any margin for error,” Howard said. “They got eight games in eight weeks, and they have to get all those games in. I’m not sure they’re all going to play and complete an eight-game schedule.”

Here’s the full clip of Howard on Wednesday’s edition of Get Up:

Ohio State fans might take this as Howard going against his alma mater’s rival, but that isn’t the case this time around.

Since the Big Ten won’t start its regular season until late October, it’s imperative that teams keep their players healthy so they don’t have to cancel numerous games.

Do you think Ohio State will make the CFP for a second-straight season?