Desmond Howard Has Surprising Take On Ohio State’s Schedule

After a slow start to the 2021 season, the Ohio State Buckeyes have finally found their stride. However, Ryan Day’s squad will be challenged in the coming weeks.

During this past Friday’s edition of College Football Live, ESPN analyst Desmond Howard was asked which Big Ten team will provide the biggest challenge for Ohio State. His answer was surprising to say the least.

Howard believes Michigan State will test Ohio State on Nov. 20 in Columbus.

The reason Howard is going with the Spartans is mostly because they’ll face the Buckeyes a week before the Wolverines do. On the other hand, he does seem to be really impressed with how Mel Tucker is coaching the Spartans this season.

“I would say Michigan State will be the biggest test the soonest, because they can score points,” Howard said. “They are explosive. They didn’t have the typical Spartan game offensively that you would expect a week ago against Indiana, but they are still an explosive offense. And we all know that to beat Ohio State, you’re going to have to put some points on the board. Because they play Michigan State before they play Michigan, I’m going to go with Sparty. I like what Mel Tucker is doing so far up there in East Lansing.”

If the Buckeyes are going to defeat the Spartans on Nov. 20, they’ll need to slow down running back Kenneth Walker III. He already has 997 rushing yards and nine touchdowns this season.

Michigan State didn’t look that sharp in its previous game, but the Spartans remain undefeated through the first two months of the season.

Do you think Michigan State will provide the biggest challenge for Ohio State this season?