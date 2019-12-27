Desmond Howard Makes Pick For Ohio State vs. Clemson

The College Football Playoff semifinal games kick off on Saturday afternoon with a battle between No. 1 LSU and No. 4 Oklahoma. While the Tigers and Sooners should provide a great game, everyone is waiting for the late game on Saturday night.

No. 2 Ohio State faces off against No. 3 Clemson in what promises to be one of the best games of the season. Clemson enters the game as a slight favorite, but two ESPN analysts are confident that the Tigers will take down the Buckeyes.

Earlier this month, Todd McShay and Desmond Howard completed their “ESPN Bowl Mania” picks. In doing the picks, McShay and Howard attached “confidence points” to every game. The more confidence points, the more confident the analysts are in their selections – the numbers range from 1-40.

McShay attached 25 confidence points to his Clemson pick, while Howard attached 29 to his.

Check it out.

@ESPNCFB experts Todd and Desmond both pick Clemson to beat @OhioStateFB by 25 & 29 “comfortably” & “confident” #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/rfdBXaih1E — Buckeye Bat (@boricua4400) December 17, 2019

Suffice it to say, both analysts are confident Clemson will reach another College Football Playoff national title game.

Both Ohio State and Clemson sit inside the top five in total offense and total defense. They’re the only two programs that can boast such a claim.

Ohio State and Clemson take the field for at 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.