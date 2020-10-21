Desmond Howard Names “Biggest Concern” For Ohio State

On Wednesday morning, the crew of ESPN’s Get Up broke down the return of the Big Ten to the college football landscape.

Naturally, the conversation eventually turned toward Ohio State. The Buckeyes are the heavy favorites to win the conference and push for a College Football Playoff spot.

Before the season kicks off, though, ESPN’s Desmond Howard was asked about the biggest concern facing the Buckeyes right now. Howard pointed to the running back position.

“The biggest concern is who’s going to play running back — who’s going to replace J.K. Dobbins,” Howard said.

Here are his full comments, via 247Sports:

“I mean, he was a phenomenal running back. Over 2,000 yards, averaged over six yards per carry. And when Justin Fields struggled — don’t get me wrong, Ryan Day is an excellent play-caller — but J.K. Dobbins was a guy they leaned on very heavily. They’d just give it to him and he could break long runs. A guy who’s built low to the ground that had enough breakaway speed that linebackers and safeties couldn’t catch him. So how are they going to replace the productivity of J.K. Dobbins is one of the biggest issues I’ve had.”

While Desmond Howard doesn’t feel great about what the Buckeyes have in the backfield, Ohio State should feel just fine.

Master Teague flashed at times during the 2019 season and is primed for a larger role. Ohio State also added transfer running back Trey Sermon from Oklahoma.

Both Teague and Sermon should be able to carry the load for the Buckeyes in 2020.