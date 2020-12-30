Desmond Howard Questions Ohio State’s Ability To Develop QBs

Believe it or not, Justin Fields could be a victim of Dwayne Haskins’ shortcomings in the NFL. There are conversations being had about whether Ohio State can develop quarterbacks to the point where they’ll be impact players in the pros.

Haskins isn’t the only quarterback from Ohio State to struggle in the NFL. JT Barrett, Cardale Jones, Braxton Miller, Terrelle Pryor and Troy Smith all failed to leave their mark as well, and that’s just recently. Going further back, you’ll find names like Art Schlichter and Bobby Hoying on the list of Buckeye signal callers who flamed out in the pros.

ESPN analyst Desmond Howard appears to be on board with the stigma that comes with Ohio State quarterbacks. During an appearance on Get Up, the former Heisman Trophy winner questioned the Buckeyes’ ability to develop the most important position in football.

“He comes from a program where they don’t have a history of developing players at his position where they will be successful at the next level,” Howard said. “You would be a complete idiot not to look at that factor. I’m not going to say it’ll weigh as heavy as other factors and statistics, but you must look at that if you’re going to draft him in the first round.”

Justin Fields fell to No. 9 in @McShay13's latest NFL Draft rankings. @DesmondHoward on the stigma that comes with Ohio State QBs: "He comes from a program where they don't have a history of developing players at his position where they will be successful at the next level." pic.twitter.com/g38IQuFKIi — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 30, 2020

All the recent Ohio State quarterbacks that failed to have long NFL careers were coached by Urban Meyer. That isn’t the case for Fields, who has been coached by Ryan Day for the past two seasons.

While it’s fair to say the Buckeyes haven’t produced any notable quarterbacks in the pros, Fields certainly has the talent to snap that drought.

In two seasons at Ohio State, Fields has thrown for 4,794 yards, 56 touchdowns, and only eight interceptions. Let’s not forget he’s also an exceptional runner, as he currently has 758 rushing yards with the Buckeyes.

We’ll find out in the next year or so if Fields has what it takes to be a legitimate NFL quarterback.