Desmond Howard Suggests What Big Ten Should Do For Ohio State

Even Desmond Howard is willing to put rivalry aside and say the Big Ten should do something to aid the cause of Ohio State following the cancellation of this weekend’s game against Michigan.

On Tuesday, Michigan announced it would not be able to compete against the Buckeyes in “The Game” due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The cancellation left OSU one game shy of the Big Ten’s requirement of six games played to qualify for the conference title game.

Speaking this morning on Get Up! on ESPN, Howard supported the idea of the Big Ten finding Ohio State another opponent in order to help the Buckeyes make the league championship game and shore up a case for the College Football Playoff.

Via 247Sports:

“I think they should try and find Ohio State a game and I think they will find Ohio State a game,” Howard said. “When you look at the comments coming out of the Big Ten…you can tell everyone is trying to finagle a way to figure out how do we get Ohio State into the Big Ten championship game because they want to get them to the college football playoff. That’s the Big Ten’s best team. Even Barry Alvarez, Wisconsin’s athletic director, made that same exact statement last week. “It’s not like they haven’t thought about this. They understood what was ahead of them, they knew what was coming. They’ve seen how many teams had to cancel practices and games due to COVID. They knew what was looming on the horizon but the Buckeyes, I believe are prepared for this and will make a statement sometime today.”

Ohio State fans will probably be perplexed about having to agree with Desmond Howard, a legendary former Wolverine and proud Michigan alum. Hey, 2020 has been a weird year.

The Big Ten reportedly won’t alter its weekend scheduling plans to accommodate the Buckeyes, but the conference is supposed to meet today to discuss potential solutions.

Whatever the Big Ten decides, expect a resolution sooner rather than later.