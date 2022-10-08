Desmond Howard Took A Shot At Ohio State This Morning

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Desmond Howard of ESPN College Football before the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners on January 1, 2018, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN's Desmond Howard couldn't stop himself from taking a jab at Ohio State this Saturday morning.

During the latest episode of College GameDay, Howard took a shot at the Buckeyes' schedule. He believes it's a bit too easy.

Howard asked the rest of the College GameDay crew, "When do we get to welcome Ohio State back to the college football season?

David Pollack had a great response to Howard's comment, saying "When do we get to welcome Michigan back to the college football season?"

Ohio State hasn't really been tested this season, but that's most likely a testament to the program's dominance. The Buckeyes have looked that good this fall.

Michigan hasn't really faced many challenges this year either. Outside of a tight contest with Maryland, Jim Harbaugh's squad has been on cruise control.

The schedules for Ohio State and Michigan will get more difficult as the season progresses.

Next week, Michigan will take on Penn State in what should be a great game. Ohio State, meanwhile, will face Michigan State on the road this Saturday.