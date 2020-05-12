Details Of JK Dobbins’ Rookie NFL Contract Are Out

Three weeks ago, the 2020 NFL draft saw a few of the best players in college football slide in the draft.

One of the biggest names who was expected to come off the board a little earlier was Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins. Most mock drafts had the former Buckeye being drafted at the latest by the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 49.

However, after the Steelers passed on the star running back, a division rival pounced on the opportunity. The Baltimore Ravens selected Dobbins with the No. 55 overall pick in the draft.

A few weeks after being drafted by the Ravens, Dobbins signed his rookie deal with the team. Spotrac released the details for every pick in the 2020 draft.

Here’s a look at what Dobbins will be taking home:

He inked a four-year deal worth a total of $5.7 million. Over $1.7 million of that deal is guaranteed in the form of a signing bonus from the Ravens.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta raved about the former Ohio State star running back.

“He’s a guy that, in my opinion, one of the very best in college football this year,” DeCosta said via 247Sports. “So he’s a very talented guy with electric skill and he played at a very high level and in a really good conference for one of the best teams in college football.”

Baltimore has its future running back when veteran Mark Ingram’s contract runs up after the 2021 season.