Dickie V Unveils His Score Prediction For Michigan, Ohio State Game

Dick Vitale calling a game for ESPN.LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 06: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament between the Santa Clara Broncos and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gonzaga won 77-68. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

On Friday afternoon, college basketball analyst Dick Vitale was front and center when Dayton shocked the nation and took down Kansas on a last-second buzzer beater.

He’s not expecting the same thing to happen on the football field in Ann Arbor later this afternoon. While he might be a college basketball analyst, Dickie V put his college football analyst hat on for a minute.

He gave his score prediction for this afternoon’s game between Michigan and Ohio State. He’s rolling with the Buckeyes.

“I’m not a football expert a la Kirk Herbstreit, Paul Finebaum, Desmond Howard, Todd Blackledge, David Pollack, Joey Galloyway and Booger McFarland. JUST A FAN and the success of Ohio State football vs UM will roll on. 31-14,” he said.

Dickie V isn’t exactly going out on a limb with his pick. Ohio State enters the game as a 7.5-point favorite over Michigan.

The Buckeyes’ winning streak over the Wolverines will be on the line in just over an hour.

Which team will win?

