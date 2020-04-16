The Spun

Ohio State 5-Star DJ Carton Announces Transfer Destination

Ohio State point guard D.J. Carton throws a pass in a game.COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 22: D.J. Carton #3 of the Ohio State Buckeyes brings the ball up the court in the game against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons during the second half at Value City Arena on November 22, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Ohio State point guard D.J Carton, one of the top transfers on the college basketball market, has made his decision.

Carton, a former five-star recruit, transferred out of Ohio State following one season with the Buckeyes. The elite guard missed part of the 2019-20 season while dealing with mental health issues.

Several major programs expressed interest in Carton, who officially announced his destination on Wednesday night.

The former five-star recruit has committed to Marquette. This is a huge pickup for the Golden Eagles.

“It’s official,” Carton tweeted. “Let’s go!!”

Carton, an Iowa native, averaged 10.4 points, 3.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game as a freshman with the Buckeyes. He played in 20 games at Ohio State.

Marquette went 18-12, 8-10 in the Big East in 2019-20.

