Ohio State 5-Star DJ Carton Announces Transfer Destination

Ohio State point guard D.J Carton, one of the top transfers on the college basketball market, has made his decision.

Carton, a former five-star recruit, transferred out of Ohio State following one season with the Buckeyes. The elite guard missed part of the 2019-20 season while dealing with mental health issues.

Several major programs expressed interest in Carton, who officially announced his destination on Wednesday night.

The former five-star recruit has committed to Marquette. This is a huge pickup for the Golden Eagles.

“It’s official,” Carton tweeted. “Let’s go!!”

Carton, an Iowa native, averaged 10.4 points, 3.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game as a freshman with the Buckeyes. He played in 20 games at Ohio State.

Marquette went 18-12, 8-10 in the Big East in 2019-20.