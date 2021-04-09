Ohio State Star Duane Washington Jr. Announces NBA Draft Decision

On Friday afternoon, Ohio State star Duane Washington Jr. announced his plans for this offseason.

Though he still has college eligibility remaining, Washington has decided to enter the 2021 NBA Draft. He announced his decision on Twitter.

“After discussions with my family, Coach Holtmann, and our coaching staff, I feel like it is in my best interest to take advantage of this opportunity to potentially make my dream come true,” Washington wrote. “My focus is fully on the process and taking the necessary steps to become an NBA player. With that being said… I will be entering the 2021 NBA Draft.”

Washington led the Buckeyes in scoring this past season, averaging 16.4 points per game. He also averaged 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest.

Here’s the announcement from Washington:

Unlike his teammate E.J. Liddell, who declared for the NBA Draft a few weeks ago, Washington did not definitively say whether he’s open to returning to Ohio State for another season.

Eleven Warriors, however, is reporting that Washington is maintaining his eligibility. This is great news for the Buckeyes since it keeps the door open for Washington’s return.

Washington will have the chance to get feedback from NBA scouts before deciding if he wants to officially go pro.

If Washington decides to return to Ohio State for another season, the Buckeyes should be ranked inside the top 15.