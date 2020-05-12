Dwayne Haskins Comments On Playing Joe Burrow In The NFL

Dwayne Haskins and Joe Burrow were Ohio State teammates for two years. When Haskins won the starting job from Burrow ahead of the 2018 season, Burrow graduated and transferred down to LSU. The rest is history.

Haskins was a Heisman finalist after one fantastic year as Ohio State starter. He went on to be a first-round pick by the Washington Redskins. The following year, Burrow took a huge leap, lighting the college football world on fire, winning the Heisman, and going No. 1 to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Now, Haskins thinks he and Burrow could be part of the next generation of great NFL quarterbacks. “Growing up, you always used to watch those showdowns with Peyton (Manning) and Tom (Brady), and going all the way back to that time and just the consistency that you saw every Sunday,” he told the Redskins Talk podcast, via 247Sports. He stopped short of making that lofty comparison, but he does hope he can be part of a class of quarterbacks to move the sport forward, along with his former Buckeye teammate.

“And just now, you being in that new young group with the guys you mentioned, it’s very exciting,” Haskins said. “Not only that, but it’s also you know all of them. You’ve trained with them before. You’ve worked out with them.”

I talked to Dwayne Haskins, and he seems to be in a very good place: "I feel really confident having guys that believe in me. I think I’m going to have a good year this year."

“I mean, I even went to school with Joe for two years,” Dwayne Haskins reflected. “So it’s just crazy to think how far we all came since high school. Now we all get to compete against each other on the biggest stage. Looking forward to it.”

The Ohio State program continues to gain more and more influence in the NFL. The Buckeyes have produced star after star under Urban Meyer and now Ryan Day. While they may not be able to totally claim Burrow, one pick later, Haskins’ Redskins took Chase Young at No. 2 overall.

Haskins had a rocky first year in the NFL, but did start to play better towards the end of the season. He’ll need to take a big step forward if he’s going to be a part of that new class of star quarterbacks that he referenced.

