Ryan Day‘s No. 1 priority this off-season is finding Justin Fields‘ successor. The Ohio State football head coach has plenty to consider after watching the Buckeyes’ spring game on Saturday.

Day has three options at the position: C.J. Stroud, Jack Miller and Kyle McCord. McCord is a longshot given his true-freshman status, despite being a five-star prospect. That means the starting gig will likely go to either Stroud or Miller.

Both are inexperienced, but talented. Stroud had the best quarterback performance of Saturday’s scrimmage, completing 16 of 22 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Miller had an up-and-down day, throwing for 128 yards with one pick. Right now, it appears Stroud is the leader of the quarterback unit, but there’s plenty of off-season left.

Former Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins thinks any of the three options can get the job done for the Buckeyes this fall. He admitted as much on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

Whichever quarterback gets the start this upcoming season will be thrust right into formidable action. The Buckeyes don’t have the benefit of playing inferior opponents early on this fall.

Ohio State football begins the season with a Thursday night game at Minnesota. 10 days later, the Buckeyes will host the Oregon Ducks in Columbus. Simply put, OSU must be ready for two massive early-season challenges.

Luckily for the Buckeyes, they return star wideouts Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. They’ll both make the new starting quarterback’s job much easier.