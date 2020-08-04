Dwayne Haskins Reveals How He Reacted To Urban Meyer Retiring

Ohio State sent Urban Meyer out the right way, defeating Washington in the 2019 Rose Bowl. Though the Buckeyes played inspired football on that night, the team was noticeably upset to hear the legendary coach announce his retirement.

Meyer will go down as one of the best coaches in the history of college football. His track record at Florida, Ohio State and Utah proves that he was capable of leading any Power Five program to success.

What also made Meyer such an impressive coach was his ability to develop quarterbacks. Dwayne Haskins, Alex Smith and Tim Tebow all turned into first-round picks in large part because of Meyer.

During an episode of Fox Sports’ “Ring Chronicles,”Haskins revealed his initial reaction to finding out that Meyer was going to retire after the Rose Bowl in 2019. Haskins couldn’t help but break into tears.

Here’s what Haskins said, via 247Sports:

“For me, I cried,” Haskins recalled. “I didn’t cry in front of the team, but for me watching (him) at Florida, hearing about him at Utah with Alex Smith and being around him he molded me into the player that I was at Ohio State. We just said we’re gonna lead Coach out with a bang in the Grandaddy of Them All, probably the best bowl game in college sports. The whole opportunity to play in the Rose Bowl and Coach being his last game, we had to make sure we came out with a win.”

The relationship between Haskins and Meyer was clearly very strong. In his only season as the starting quarterback of the Buckeyes, Haskins threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns.

Meyer has said multiple times on The Herd that he thinks Haskins is the most talented thrower of the football he’s ever coached.

Haskins will try to make his former coach proud this fall, as he tries to solidify his status as the starting quarterback of the Washington Football Team.