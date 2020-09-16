Dwayne Haskins Roasts Michigan Following The Big Ten’s Decision

On Wednesday morning, the Big Ten reversed course and announced football will be back this fall.

After initially planning for a spring season, the Big Ten presidents voted unanimously for the sport to return in just over a month. The 2020 season officially kicks off on October 24.

The Big Ten is back and so is the trash talk from former players – namely Ohio State’s former star quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Shortly after the Big Ten announced its return, the former Buckeyes quarterback had a message for Michigan.

“Looking forward to Ohio State whopping on the team up north for the next 30 years of my life,” Haskins said via Washington Football Team reporter John Keim.

Dwayne Haskins on the Big Ten return: "Looking forward to Ohio State whooping on the team up north for the next 30 years of my life." — John Keim (@john_keim) September 16, 2020

Haskins had plenty of success against the Wolverines during his time at Ohio State. He finished his career without a loss to Michigan and made the most of his lone start against Jim Harbaugh and company.

In 2018, Ohio State crushed Michigan by a final score of 62-39. During that game, Haskins racked up over 400 yards of total offense and six passing touchdowns.

Haskins also played against the Wolverines in 2017, connecting on 6-of-7 passes for 94 yards. He added another 24 yards on the ground en route to Ohio State’s 31-20 win.

It’s clear the hate is still there for the team up north, even though Haskins isn’t at Ohio State any more. The Buckeyes will be heavily-favored against Michigan once again this season.