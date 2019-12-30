Dwayne Haskins Sends Message To Ohio State QB Justin Fields

Justin Fields’ first year as Ohio State’s starting quarterback ended in heartbreaking fashion with an interception at the end of the Fiesta Bowl. With the Buckeyes’ season now over, his predecessor is coming out in support of the sophomore quarterback.

Taking to Twitter after the loss to Clemson, former Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins called on Fields to let the loss motivate him to do more and get better in the offseason.

Remember that feeling. Let it fuel you in everything you do this offseason. Let’s work @justnfields

Fields led Ohio State to their first undefeated regular season since 2012. He capped it off with a Big Ten Championship win over Wisconsin, and a return to the College Football Playoff.

But despite throwing just one interception in his first 13 games, he threw two costly ones in the Fiesta Bowl

Fields’ first year in Columbus ended with the third-most single-season passing yards and second-most touchdown passes in team history.

He was a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy and has an opportunity to break all kinds of records as a junior.

The 2019 season may be over for Fields and the Buckeyes, but he appears to have a bright future ahead of him.