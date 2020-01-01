Dwayne Haskins Sends Message To Ohio State’s New QBs Coach

The Ohio State Buckeyes are expected to hire Corey Dennis as their new quarterbacks coach. Dennis is replacing Mike Yurcich, who is off to Texas to become their playcaller.

Though Dennis is relatively young, he’s already getting support from one of Ohio State’s best quarterbacks ever.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Dwayne Haskins came out in support of Dennis’ upcoming promotion.

That man uppp @CoreyDennis_ congrats brotha you deserve it!

Dennis worked with Haskins as a senior quality control coach in 2018. He helped Haskins turn out the best single season passing campaign in Ohio State and Big Ten history.

Judging by Haskins’ response to the promotion, Dennis played a big role in that.

A graduate of Georgia Tech in 2014, Dennis joined the Buckeyes coaching staff as an intern in 2015. He quickly climbed the ranks of Urban Meyer’s staff, and became a graduate assistant in 2016.

Dennis takes over an Ohio State quarterbacks room that saw sophomore Justin Fields transition seamlessly in his first year at the school.

Fields finished the year with over 3,200 passing yards, 41 touchdowns and only three interceptions. On the ground, Fields added another 484 yards and ten touchdowns. He ended up as a Heisman Trophy runner-up after leading the Buckeyes to a 13-0 record and a Big Ten title.

Could Dennis’ leadership help Fields get over the hump and win the Heisman Trophy in 2020?