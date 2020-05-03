A young NFL quarterback has unveiled a mural of himself with Tom Brady inside his home.

Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins played collegiately at Ohio State, but he clearly has a lot of respect for the former Michigan quarterback.

Haskins and Brady met early in the 2019 season. The two shared a moment at midfield following the game.

The Redskins’ young quarterback got a mural painted of that moment. He put it up inside his house and showed if off on Instagram:

.@dh_simba7 has a mural of him and @TomBrady in his house 🎨 pic.twitter.com/3sy5cGi7x0 — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) May 3, 2020

New England dominated Washington, 33-7, in that early October game. Brady threw for 348 yards and 3 touchdowns. Haskins didn’t see the field.

Brady is now with the Buccaneers, but Haskins will have that Redskins-Patriots moment to remember forever.

Just don’t show the mural to Urban Meyer, Dwayne…