New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady runs onto the field.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots runs towards the bench before the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

A young NFL quarterback has unveiled a mural of himself with Tom Brady inside his home.

Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins played collegiately at Ohio State, but he clearly has a lot of respect for the former Michigan quarterback.

Haskins and Brady met early in the 2019 season. The two shared a moment at midfield following the game.

The Redskins’ young quarterback got a mural painted of that moment. He put it up inside his house and showed if off on Instagram:

New England dominated Washington, 33-7, in that early October game. Brady threw for 348 yards and 3 touchdowns. Haskins didn’t see the field.

Brady is now with the Buccaneers, but Haskins will have that Redskins-Patriots moment to remember forever.

Just don’t show the mural to Urban Meyer, Dwayne…

