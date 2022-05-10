Dylan Raiola, 5-Star QB, Explains Why He Picked Ohio State

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 06: Vonn Bell #11 and Joshua Perry #37 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate after their team defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 59-0 in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 6, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Ohio State has cleaned up in recruiting the last several years, particularly at the quarterback position.

On Monday, the Buckeyes landed five-star Dylan Raiola, the No. 3 quarterback and No. 8 overall recruit in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

The son of former Nebraska and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Dominic Raiola, Dylan Raiola chose OSU from a list of more than two dozen offers.

He outlined his reasons for picking Ohio State in an interview with 247Sports.

“They’ve got the best damn fans in the land and the best damn band in the land, they’re awesome,” Raiola said. “I’m excited. They’re awesome. Coach Day, Coach (Corey) Dennis, they’re very young, so very personable. Everything about Ohio State I loved it. The brotherhood and the love they have for each other. It’s evident all around.”

Raiola is the Buckeyes' first commitment in the 2024 cycle. He also told 247Sports that the collection of talent in Columbus played a major role in his decision.

“The receivers they get, the people they put around the quarterback, they take the pressure out of the quarterback’s hands and get it in their playmakers’ hands and I think that’s what makes them so great,” Raiola said. “Ohio State is a top program and I’m excited to be apart of it.”

While Raiola has gotten OSU off to a hot start in 2024, the program's 2023 recruiting haul is also shaping up to be a bountiful one. The group is currently ranked fourth nationally.