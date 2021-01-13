Eagles Are Reportedly Interested In Ohio State’s Ryan Day

Apparently, Lincoln Riley isn’t the only college head coach the Philadelphia Eagles are interested in. Ohio State’s Ryan Day is reportedly also on their radar.

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark said Wednesday morning to “keep an eye on” Day in regards to the Eagles’ coaching vacancy. Philly dismissed Doug Pederson on Monday after five seasons.

Day has ties to the City of Brotherly Love, having coached at Temple in 2006 and 2012 and with the Eagles in 2015. In his one season with the franchise, Day served as quarterbacks coach under Chip Kelly.

Here’s where we drop in the “but” though. Earlier this month, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Day is “not interested” in taking any NFL interviews.

There’s always room for him to change his mind, but we’d say it is a longshot that the Eagles could lure Day away from Columbus.

I’m told a name to keep your eye on with Eagles coaching search Eagles are interested in Ohio State coach Ryan Day Was Eagles QB coach in 2015 pic.twitter.com/k8nd2YgPgK — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 13, 2021

Even if prying him from Ohio State will be tough, expect NFL teams to continue to be intrigued by Day, especially as he continues to win games. Recently, ESPN’s David Pollack said he thinks Day is better suited for the NFL than Urban Meyer, who is drawing significant interest from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I wouldn’t do Urban Meyer,” Pollack said. “I just think he leads too much like a dictatorship. I don’t think NFL guys would love that. His offensive system is a lot of running the QB — I don’t think it’s good enough for the NFL.

“I think it’s Ryan Day. By the way, Ryan has spent a lot of time in the NFL with Chip Kelly. He’s a no-nonsense guy but treats everyone with a great demeanor, great respect and trusts everybody. His offensive pedigree, the way he calls plays and the way he treats people I think would translate really well to the next level.”