Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans were deprived of the annual meeting between Ohio State and Michigan in 2020. However, as life returns to normal and stadiums begin to fill, the 2021 playing of the rivalry game appears to be full steam ahead.

“The Game” won’t take place until Nov. 27 in Ann Arbor but an early betting line has already been released. The FanDuel SportsBook has the Buckeyes rolling on the road, listing them as 10-point favorites over the Wolverines.

In what once was one of the most competitive rivalries in college football, “The Game” has become a bit lopsided in recent years. Ohio State smashed Michigan the last time the two teams met in 2019, winning 56-27 in a rather uncompetitive game. The Buckeyes opened that contest on the road as 9-point favorites.

For the last two decades, Ohio State has dominated their opponents to the north, going 16-2, with one vacated game, since 2001. In the last five meetings, Michigan has only lost once by a single score, but has lost three times by 20 or more points.

Although the Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day lost some key contributors heading into the 2021 campaign, they’ll still be considered heavy favorites. Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines will need to turn in an impressive performance to upend their rivals in the regular season finale.

Despite the Buckeyes recent efforts, Michigan still leads the all-time series 58-51-6. Ohio State has chipped away at that record over the last two decades, but will still need a few more wins to catch up to their arch-rival.

Michigan will host Ohio State in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27. The game will kickoff at noon ET and be televised on FOX.

[Buckeyes Scoop]