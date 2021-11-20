To no surprise, the early odds favor the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes versus No. 6 Michigan in Ann Arbor next Saturday.

The Buckeyes ran No. 7 Michigan State out of Columbus in a 56-7 beatdown on Saturday. Were the Spartans ranked too highly? Probably. But beating any conference opponent by 49 should never be overlooked.

Michigan, meanwhile, was impressive against Maryland on Saturday. The Wolverines led the Terrapins 45-18 late in the third quarter.

Some expected Ohio State to be a two- or even three-score favorite over Michigan next Saturday. Right now though, the line is right at Ohio State -7.5 at Michigan.

Projected line for next week from @_Collin1: Ohio State -7½ at Michigan — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 20, 2021

We’d expect that line to grown in a hurry. Ohio State looked at its best on Saturday. And the Buckeyes have dominated the Michigan Wolverines over the years.

Everyone knows how much next week’s game means to both teams. Ryan Day admitted after the Michigan State game that he began thinking about the Michigan Wolverines during Saturday’s game.

“There’s so much more here—we’re right in the middle of it right now,” Day said, via SI.com. “To take a step back and do all of that stuff, you lose focus on what’s going on right now. We have a huge game – everything is riding on this thing coming up right around the corner. The game wasn’t even over yet and I was already thinking about it. All of the focus goes to the Wolverines.”

The Buckeyes battle the Wolverines next Saturday at noon ET on FOX.