With the College Football Playoff national championship just a few days away, some late momentum seems to be swinging towards Ohio State.

Former Buckeyes running back Eddie George added fuel to the fire with some comments earlier this week.

During an appearance on The Midday 180 podcast, the 1995 Heisman Trophy winner claimed that no team in the country could compete with Ohio State if they played like they did in last week’s Sugar Bowl.

“Kudos to Justin Fields,” George said per 247Sports. “Just the way that he came back from the injury to the ribs — I thought for sure that it would affect his game thereafter. I thought short passes, run game, hold on. But they remained very aggressive in their play-calling. He was still able to throw the ball deep. I don’t know where his health is now, but that version of Ohio State — I don’t see anyone in the nation that can play with them, including Alabama.”

Former Ohio State RB Eddie George doesn't believe "anyone" can compete with version of Buckeyes that defeated Clemson in Sugar Bowl: https://t.co/HnVGXyuooU pic.twitter.com/MzlemSIxSF — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 7, 2021

The Buckeyes certainly looked deserving of a College Football Playoff berth after last Friday’s Sugar Bowl win. Fields exploded for one of the best performances of his career on the way to a rout of Clemson. The junior quarterback ended the contest with 385 yards and six touchdowns through the air with just six incompletions.

Ohio State won the game with ease, 49-28, setting up a highly anticipated match-up with Alabama. The Crimson Tide have looked like the best team in the country for most of the year thanks to a dynamic offense.

However, some doubt has been cast on the Buckeyes for reasons other than their on-field play.

According to a report earlier this week, Ohio State is dealing with a fairly extensive COVID-19 outbreak within the program. Although the various parties involved in the game claim to be good to go, it’s unclear if key contributors will miss the title game.

Ohio State will still get a chance to prove George right. The Buckeyes square off against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday, Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. ET.