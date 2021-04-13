Eddie George Weighs In On The Justin Fields Debate

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is going to be a first-round pick in this month’s NFL Draft, even if his draft stock is perceived to have taken a hit recently.

Fields entered the season as the consensus No. 2 quarterback in this year’s projected crop, but has since fallen behind BYU’s Zach Wilson, and in some cases, Alabama’s Mac Jones, when it comes to draft projections.

Despite this, former Buckeyes star Eddie George thinks Fields is primed for success at the next level. He made this clear in his comments to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith on today’s edition of “First Take.”

“Listen — it’s not how you start, Stephen A., it’s how you finish,” said George, who was recently named the new head coach at Tennessee State. “And to be quite honest with you, I feel like, if he gets in the right organization, maybe the Patriots, he can really thrive. Listen, let’s be honest — you go to the Jets, you kind of know what you’re going to get. Everything starts at the top.

“I believe Justin Fields has a unique arm, has a great skillset and this is going to add some fuel to his fire. And I can’t wait to see what he’s going to do when he gets to the next level. I had a chance to talk to him a couple times. He’s a young man that’s focused, he’s a student of the game and he’s an exceptional leader. And I have no doubt, wherever he goes, he’s going to show out.”

Fields finished the 2020 season with 2,100 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in eight games. He turned in his best performance against Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal, throwing for 385 yards and six touchdowns in a blowout win.

In 2019, Fields threw for 3,273 yards, 41 touchdowns and only three interceptions. The one-time five-star recruit finished his college career with a completion percentage of 68.4%.