Elite Ohio State 2020 Commit Flips To Another Program

It looks like we’ve gotten a major surprise on the second day of the Early Signing Period. Four-star cornerback Clark Phillips has flipped from Ohio State to Utah.

Phillips, a top-50 recruit from La Habra (Calif.), had been committed to the Buckeyes since June 21. However, he officially visited Utah last weekend.

While Phillips was in Salt Lake City, Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley was announced as the new head coach at Boston College. Hafley had been the point man in Phillips’ recruitment, as Eleven Warriors details.

The loss of Phillips is a major blow, but if it is any consolation, Ohio State’s class remains No. 1 in the Big Ten and No. 3 nationally.

Four-star 2020 cornerback Clark Phillips III has flipped his commitment from Ohio State and signed with Utah. https://t.co/KiKuCY76eL — Eleven Warriors (@11W) December 19, 2019

Without Phillips, four-star safety Lathan Ransom is the highest-rated defensive back in the OSU class. Four-star safety Lejond Cavazos and four-star cornerback Ryan Watts are also in the fold.

The Buckeyes are still waiting on four-star athlete Cameron Martinez, who is committed to the program but doesn’t intend to sign anywhere until February 5. Martinez is projected as a safety at the next level.