Emeka Egbuka, No. 1 WR In 2021 Class, Announces Final 4

On Friday afternoon, the No. 1 wide receiver recruit in the 2021 class announced the four schools he’s still considering in his recruitment.

Just two months ago, Emeka Egbuka announced Oregon, Stanford, Clemson, Washington, LSU, Oklahoma and Ohio State all made the cut for him. This afternoon, he made three of those schools very unhappy.

Egbuka took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to announce his final four. He eliminated Oregon, Stanford and LSU from the list he issued earlier this offseason.

Now, it’s down to Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Washington for the five-star wide receiver. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound pass-catcher has heard from nearly every top program in the country.

Only four remain.

These are the four schools I will be focusing on furthering my recruitment .. #FIN4L 🖤 pic.twitter.com/kaudie4x67 — Emeka Egbuka (@emeka_egbuka) May 15, 2020

Earlier in his recruitment, Washington looked like the frontrunner to land the top recruit. However, over the past few months, Ohio State has emerged as the leader in the clubhouse.

247Sports’ Crystal Ball Predictions has the Buckeyes as heavy favorites to land the No. 1 wide receiver in the country.

Ohio State already owns the No. 1 recruiting class for the 2021 cycle. The Buckeyes have been on a dominant run so far in this recruiting cycle. Adding the No. 1 wide receiver to that class might seal the deal for Ohio State to own the top class when all is said and done.

Egbuka holds 35 offers from the nation’s top schools. Only one can land the five-star recruit, though.