Emeka Egbuka, No. 1 WR In 2021 Class, Announces His Commitment Tonight

Back in May, 2021 five-star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka cut down his list of potential schools to just four. But after tonight, three of those schools will be sorely disappointed.

Egbuka announced on Twitter earlier this week that he would be making his college commitment tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST. Making the cut for Egbuka back in May were Clemson, Washington, Oklahoma and Ohio State.

247Sports rates Egbuka as the No. 9 overall prospect in the Class of 2021. He is the No. 1 wide receiver in the nation, and the No. 2 prospect from the state of Washington.

Over the past three years at Steilacoom Egbuka has been nigh unstoppable in open space. Between 2017 and 2019, he recorded 199 receptions for 3,907 yards and 61 touchdowns.

But he was also a very versatile player, contributing on defense and special teams too. Egbuka had 17 interceptions and several punt return touchdowns as his team went 30-8 over a three-year stretch.

Commitment dropping on Dec. 11th at 5:00 PM PST .. — Emeka Egbuka (@emeka_egbuka) December 8, 2020

As of writing, Ohio State has the best odds of landing Egbuka according to 247Sports’ Crystal Ball Predictions. He has been given a 94.4-percent chance of going to Columbus, and only a 5.6-percent chance of going to Oklahoma.

The scouting report on Emeka Egbuka is pretty glowing too. He draws comparisons to former USC star turned Steelers star JuJu Smith-Schuster. That’s great company to be in for a player with NFL aspirations.

Top-flight speed, NFL-size and versatility in all phases of the game. What’s not to like?

Where do you think Emeka Egbuka will go?