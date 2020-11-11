The Ohio State Buckeyes entered the 2020 college football season as the favorite to win the Big Ten.

Three weeks into the Big Ten’s season, that seems more sure than ever before. Both Michigan and Michigan State are shells of their former selves, while other Wisconsin is dealing with significant COVID-19 issues.

Ohio State already took care of business against Penn State, leaving not much in front of the Buckeyes. On Tuesday, ESPN’s Jesse Palmer attempted to answer which Big Ten teams could compete with Ryan Day’s team.

The answer? Indiana. The Hoosiers have surprised this season, claiming upset wins of Penn State and Michigan.

Here’s what he had to say via Saturday Tradition:

“It’s tough to look at their schedule and say okay, who here can beat Ohio State because of all the talent you guys are talking about,” explained Palmer. “Wisconsin maybe could get them in the Big Ten title game, I’m just not sure they’re going to get six games to qualify. I guess I look at Indiana. Indiana has skill at wide receiver and tight end. I think because of personnel and scheme, that to me is really the only team that I think has a legit shot on the field of beating Ohio State.”

While Indiana is in the midst of an incredible run, it’s difficult to see Ohio State losing to anyone before the College Football Playoff.

Star quarterback Justin Fields has been dominant once again as the Buckeyes look win the Big Ten once again.

Can anyone stand in their way?