ESPN Analyst: Ohio State Wins If JK Dobbins Doesn’t Get Hurt

Although Ohio State lost to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, running back JK Dobbins finished his Buckeye career with a strong performance.

Dobbins rushed for 174 yards, 142 in the first half, on only 18 carries. He added six catches for 47 yards.

Had Dobbins not injured his ankle late in the first half, his stat line might have been even gaudier. Instead, he played through the injury in the second half, but was not the same player.

Speaking today on ESPN, analyst David Pollack theorized that if Dobbins never got hurt, Ohio State would have won the game.

Via 247Sports:

“And by the way, he was dominating the game,” the former Georgia linebacker said. “And I think Buckeye fans would agree with me, if he doesn’t get hurt, Ohio State wins. I don’t think there’s any doubt about it. He wasn’t even near the same guy when he came back in. There were other mistakes that they could have made, Dobbins could have caught the ball in the red zone. That could have ended it. But you’re talking about the toughness against the No. 1 defense. The way he’s built, he’s thick, low to the ground, can catch the ball out of the backfield. So he’s a guy that’s going to be very successful. I like the way he handled himself at the end of the game too, shaking everybody’s hands. Class personified.”

On Monday, Dobbins announced he was skipping his senior season to enter the NFL Draft.

“The state of Ohio and the city of Columbus will always have a special place in my heart,” Dobbins said in his personal statement. “With that being said, and after a tough decision, I’ll be foregoing my senior season and will enter the 2020 NFL Draft.”

In his last year at OSU, he broke the program’s single-season rushing record (2,003 yards) and scored 21 touchdowns.

For his career, Dobbins ran for 4,459 yards, second-best in Ohio State history behind only Archie Griffin, and 38 touchdowns.