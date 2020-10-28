ESPN Analyst Releases Score Prediction For Ohio State-Penn State

Once again, the Big Ten will be showcased in primetime this Saturday, as Ohio State travels to Happy Valley to take on Penn State.

Before the season, this was billed as a potential de facto Big Ten East championship game. That was before the Nittany Lions lost at Indiana last week, causing Ohio State-Penn State to lose some of its luster.

If this were a normal year, this would have been the annual “White Out” game at Beaver Stadium, which is a nightmare for opposing teams to play in. However, there won’t be any fans at the game due to COVID-19, removing a potential advantage for Penn State.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly released his score predictions for Week 9 this morning. Connelly uses his patented SP+ formula to make his picks.

He’s got the Buckeyes winning Saturday night, 34-24 over Penn State.

🥶☃️ WEEK 9 SP+ PICKS 🧊😓 * Big games: Cincy 32, Memphis 26; Ok St 32, UT 26; Oh St 34, PSU 24; LSU 29.1, Aub 28.6

* (No, there is no "no Mertz" adjustment in the Wisconsin projection)

* After 2 straight "good, but not as good as Vegas" weeks, the slump ends! Maybe! pic.twitter.com/YtCRnS0NM2 — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) October 28, 2020

We’ll have our own staff picks out for Week 9 tomorrow. Ohio State-Penn State is certainly one of the biggest matchups of the slate.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday night on ABC.