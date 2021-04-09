Trevor Lawrence is the clear-cut No. 1 quarterback in this year’s NFL Draft, but there’s a ton of uncertainty surrounding who deserves to rank right behind him.

Zach Wilson is projected to go second overall to the New York Jets later this month. However, that doesn’t mean the BYU product is definitely the second-best quarterback in the 2021 draft.

On Friday, ESPN’s Matt Miller revealed who’s the No. 2 quarterback on his big board. He believes that title belongs to Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

“I think Justin Fields is a fantastic player,” Miller said on ESPN’s Get Up. “He’s my No. 2 quarterback in this draft.”

Miller also gave his take on the lack of top-five buzz for Fields. Even though Miller is very confident in the Ohio State product, it seems like other quarterbacks are overshadowing Fields.

“Why people are overlooking him? I think that’s one of the hardest questions to answer right now in terms of NFL circles. Everyone is asking the same question: Why is everyone overlooking him? Hopefully they’re not, and maybe we’re just all a little late realizing who falls in love with him.”

Tim Hasselbeck said yesterday that he thinks Justin Fields has MVP-caliber talent.@nfldraftscout: "He's my No. 2 QB in this draft!" pic.twitter.com/9Bd3acw7Dm — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 8, 2021

ESPN’s Tim Hasselbeck is on the same page as Miller. On Thursday, he said Fields has “MVP-caliber talent.”

Fields will get to throw for the San Francisco 49ers next week. Maybe he’ll impress them to the point where he becomes the No. 3 pick in this year’s draft.