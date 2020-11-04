ESPN Announces Impressive TV Ratings For Ohio State Vs. Penn State

The first two weeks of the Big Ten season have drawn massive TV ratings, mostly thanks to one team in particular– the Ohio State Buckeyes. Last Saturday’s Ohio State-Penn State Big Ten showdown received an incredible amount of viewers.

The Buckeyes looked like the national championship contender we expected in their 38-25 victory over Penn State on Saturday. Heisman contender Justin Fields completed 28 of 34 passes for 318 yards and four touchdowns in the win. Ohio State moved to 2-0 on the season.

The Buckeyes’ Week 1 game against Nebraska was just as impressive, both in the box score and TV ratings. Ohio State versus Nebraska rated as the highest-rated college football game of the day, across all networks.

There seems to be a pattern when it comes to the Buckeyes and TV ratings. ESPN announced Tuesday night Ohio State-Penn State was the most-viewed game on ESPN networks this season. A whopping 6.534 million people watched the Big Ten slug-fest, per Ohio State reporter Dan Hope.

6.534 million people watched Ohio State’s win over Penn State on Saturday. https://t.co/IyAzVFyIcw — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) November 3, 2020

If Ohio State-Penn State garnered that many viewers, imagine what the TV ratings will be when the Buckeyes take on the Michigan Wolverines in Columbus on Dec. 12.

As long as the Buckeyes keep winning, most of their games this season will bring in a large TV audience.

Ohio State gets back to work this week in preparation for its upcoming game against Rutgers. Penn State, meanwhile, looks to get in the win column for the first time this season when the Nittany Lions play Maryland this Saturday.