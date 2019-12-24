ESPN College Football Analyst Says Urban Meyer “Wouldn’t Work” In NFL

Few actually believe that Urban Meyer won’t coach again. The former Buckeye leader is too good of a coach to permanently leave the game of football.

Many predict Meyer will one day end up in the NFL – perhaps as soon as the upcoming off-season. But ESPN’s David Pollack is highly skeptical that Meyer will ever end up in the pros. In fact, he doesn’t see it happening.

The College GameDay contributor believes Meyer is too much of a “dictator” to ever be successful in the NFL. Pollack certainly had some brutally honest words for Meyer on the recent episode of The College Football Podcast With Herbie & Pollack.

“Urban Meyer’s not going to the pros. … First of all, I don’t think his personality works well with professional athletes,” Pollack said, via 247Sports. “”If you’ve ever met Urban, Urban is a grinder, man. He’s a control-everything (coach). He’s not a player’s coach. He’s not a feel-good kind of guy. He’s a dictator, man, and that’s just what he is and who he is. I don’t know if that will fly with grownups and grown men in the locker room. “He would have to change his philosophy. Offensively, what would he morph into? He’s definitely more of a spread guy and you’re seeing more spread concepts in the NFL, but I don’t see it. I don’t think he’d be a good fit for any team in pro football.”

Yikes. Pollack definitely didn’t hold anything back during this episode of his podcast.

Does he have a point though? Meyer was the clear-cut leader of Ohio State, Florida and Utah. There was no doubt who was in charge when he was around.

In an environment like the NFL – where leadership’s a bit more complicated than in college football – Meyer’s style might not mesh with the league’s leadership.

Of course, all of this is simply a hypothetical scenario for now. But if Meyer does indeed make an eventual move to the NFL, would his proven collegiate style work in the pros?