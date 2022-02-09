ESPN Computer Model Names No. 1 CFB Team Entering 2022 Season

We’re roughly seven months away from the start of the 2022 college football season. There are a few programs who could be ranked No. 1 to start the year.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Bill Connelly unveiled his early projections for the 2022 college season using the SP+ computer model. In the latest iteration of the current model, the Ohio State Buckeyes came out on top.

The main reason for Ohio State’s projected dominance in 2022 is their abundant experience. They’re bringing back a ton of starters from this past year – a rarity for Ohio State in recent years.

“Ohio State ranking in the top 25 in returning production is pretty unheard of — the bluest of bluebloods tend to lose tons of production to the NFL each year — and clinched the Buckeyes’ February top spot. But Michigan, Wisconsin, Penn State and Michigan State are all within reach if Ohio State proves mortal,” Connelly wrote.

*** 2022 SP+ PROJECTIONS *** * Ohio St. starts out on top

* Buy: Tennessee! (What could POSSIBLY go wrong??)

* Sell: Okie State 🙁

* Let’s agree not to set any expectations whatsoever for USC

* Today’s not the day Utah St. fans start liking me again 🙁https://t.co/eSJt3PhsWT — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) February 9, 2022

As a result, Ohio State is projected to have the top offense in college football next year – outpacing second-ranked Georgia by five points per game. Their defense might wind up being their Achilles’ heel though, projecting as 11th in the country.

Last season saw the Buckeyes lose a regular season game for the first time in head coach Ryan Day’s tenure. They lost to Oregon and arch-rival Michigan to finish 10-2 in the regular season.

The Buckeyes missed out on the Big Ten Championship Game for the first time in several years but finished with a Rose Bowl win over Utah.

Will Ohio State start the 2022 college football season No. 1? Will they win the national title next year?