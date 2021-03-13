The Spun

ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan Today

Ohio State vs. Michigan in Columbus.COLUMBUS, OH - FEBRUARY 21: Duane Washington Jr. #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes drives the lane to lay in two points in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Value City Arena on February 21, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The Big Ten Tournament is down to four teams.

In the first semifinal of the day in Indianapolis, No. 1 seed Michigan will take on No. 5 seed Ohio State. The Wolverines are coming off an impressive win over Maryland, while the Buckeyes needed overtime to get past No. 4 seed Purdue on Friday.

Michigan is in line for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, while Ohio State seems to be set on a No. 2 seed. Both teams are playing for a spot in the Big Ten Tournament title game on Saturday afternoon.

Who will come away with a victory?

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index has made its pick.

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index is giving No. 1 seed Michigan a 63.4 percent chance to win the game, giving No. 5 seed Ohio State a 36.6 percent chance at pulling off an upset.

Ohio State and Michigan are scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on CBS.


