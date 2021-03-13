ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan Today

The Big Ten Tournament is down to four teams.

In the first semifinal of the day in Indianapolis, No. 1 seed Michigan will take on No. 5 seed Ohio State. The Wolverines are coming off an impressive win over Maryland, while the Buckeyes needed overtime to get past No. 4 seed Purdue on Friday.

Michigan is in line for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, while Ohio State seems to be set on a No. 2 seed. Both teams are playing for a spot in the Big Ten Tournament title game on Saturday afternoon.

Who will come away with a victory?

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index has made its pick.

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index is giving No. 1 seed Michigan a 63.4 percent chance to win the game, giving No. 5 seed Ohio State a 36.6 percent chance at pulling off an upset.

Ohio State and Michigan are scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on CBS.