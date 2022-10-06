ESPN Computer's Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan State

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 20: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud #7 passes the ball during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on November 20, 2021. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ohio State will take on Michigan State this weekend in East Lansing. It's the first true test that Ryan Day's squad will face while on the road.

Even though the Spartans will have home-field advantage in this matchup, ESPN's Football Power Index isn't giving them much of a chance to upset the Buckeyes.

At this moment, ESPN's FPI gives Ohio State an 88.7 percent chance to defeat Michigan State.

Oddsmakers are also expecting the Buckeyes to win, which is why they're 27-point favorites heading into this weekend.

The Buckeyes have been explosive on offense this season, averaging 48.8 points per game. Star quarterback C.J. Stroud already has 1,376 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

Conference play hasn't slowed down the Buckeyes. Over the past two weeks, Ohio State has dropped 49 points on Rutgers and 52 points on Wisconsin.

Ohio State will try to keep things rolling this weekend at Spartan Stadium.

This Saturday's game will be televised on ABC. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET.