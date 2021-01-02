ESPN Computer’s Early Prediction For Alabama vs. Ohio State

For the first time in six years, we’re getting Alabama and Ohio State on a big stage. In January 2015, it was in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

This time around, it’s for all the marbles. The two storied programs will meet for the national championship in Miami on January 11.

Just like last time, Alabama is favored over the Buckeyes. The No. 1 Crimson Tide are giving up a touchdown on the opening line, though as we saw last night (and six years ago), OSU is quite comfortable as an underdog.

ESPN’s computer has released its early prediction for the game, using its Football Power Index (FPI). Not surprisingly, the formula favors Alabama.

Alabama has a 61.5 percent chance of beating Ohio State, per the FPI.

Predictions aside, one thing is for certain about this game. There will be no shortage of NFL talent on the field, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.

Both teams have quarterbacks who will play in the pros, as well as multiple receivers who will join them. The running backs (Alabama’s Najee Harris and Ohio State’s Trey Sermon) and tight ends aren’t too shabby either.

Alabama-Ohio State should be a worthy sendoff for the 2020 college football season.