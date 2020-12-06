ESPN Computer’s Early Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

The Game between Ohio State and Michigan is one of the biggest rivalry games in all of American sports. While its status for this Saturday remains uncertain, we’re all ready to see it played.

Ohio State have played in just five games this year but have dominated all but one of them thanks to an offense averaging 46.6 points per game. Whether they win or lose the game, the Buckeyes will be in the Big Ten Championship Game so long as it gets played. But a win against the Wolverines along with a Big Ten title game will ensure their spot in the College Football Playoff

Michigan, on the other hand, have had a miserable season at just 2-4 on the season. Their game against Maryland was canceled due to COVID-19, giving them just one win in their last five. As a result, no one is giving the Wolverines much of a chance against such a vaunted Ohio State team.

It should come as little surprise that the Buckeyes are favored by four touchdowns. That’s one of the biggest spreads in the series’ history.

ESPN’s computer model has released its prediction for the Ohio State-Michigan game.

ESPN’s computer model believes that Ohio State has the overwhelming advantage. The computer model gives the Buckeyes a 94.9-percent chance to win this Saturday’s game.

There are rumors that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh could be leaving after this season. A loss to arch-rival Ohio State – who he could never beat as a head coach – would be a brutal way to go.

Michigan will need to pull out all the stops to win this one.

The game will be played at 12 p.m. EST on FOX.