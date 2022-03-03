ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan State

We’re just hours away from the Ohio State vs. Michigan State basketball game – a matchup with major implications for the Big Ten Tournament.

Ohio State were stunned by Nebraska earlier this week, and are riding back-to-back losses for the first time since 2021. But as the No. 23 team in the nation, they can potentially lock up their NCAA Tournament spot early if they win their final two games.

Meanwhile, it’s been an up-and-down season for the Spartans and head coach Tom Izzo. After starting the season 14-2 with their only losses coming against Big 12 powerhouses Kansas and Baylor, Michigan State are on a shocking skid and have lost eight of their last 13 games.

With the Big Ten Tournament only a week away, the winner will have a much better chance of securing a bye to the quarterfinals.

ESPN’s computer model has released its prediction for the Ohio State-Michigan State game.

ESPN’s computer model believes that Ohio State has this game on lock. The computer model gives the Buckeyes a 71.4-percent chance to win tonight’s game.

Ohio State have won at least 20 games in each of their first four seasons under head coach Chris Holtmann. But wins over Michigan State have been hard to come by even in their best years.

Will the Buckeyes top the Spartans and further cement their trip to March Madness?

The game will be played at 7:00 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN.