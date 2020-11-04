Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence has been the presumptive favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft ever since he was a freshman. But ESPN analyst David Pollack believes that teams should start reassessing that idea.

Appearing on ESPN’s Get Up, Pollack spoke glowingly about Ohio State QB Justin Fields. He believes that Fields is having a great season and already compares favorably to Pro Bowl QB Dak Prescott.

When Get Up host Mike Greenberg asked Pollack if he thinks Fields should be the No. 1 overall pick, Pollack agreed. He feels that Fields is “making this decision more difficult” for teams now than it was just a month ago.

“Yeah. I would start considering that now,” Pollack said, via 247Sports. “He’s definitely on track to making this decision a lot more difficult than we thought at the beginning of the season.”

David Pollack on Justin Fields: "Start considering him" for the No. 1 pick in NFL Draft:https://t.co/yA5WliKClQ pic.twitter.com/pamhjTkn5E — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 4, 2020

Lawrence may have gotten a head start on making his case with how early Clemson’s season starter, but Fields has done the most with his first two games.

In wins over Nebraska and Penn State, Fields has completed over 87-percent of his passes for 594 yards and six touchdowns. He has only seven incompletions – and not for a lack of passing attempts.

Meanwhile, Lawrence missed Clemson’s game against Boston College this past week and is slated to miss Saturday’s huge showdown with Notre Dame. Going up against Notre Dame in South Bend would have been an ideal venue for Lawrence to cement his case.

Whether it’s the New York Jets, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars or even the Miami Dolphins (via the Houston Texans) making the pick, it’s becoming clear that the decision won’t be as clear cut anymore.