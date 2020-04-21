ESPN Football Power Index Predicts Ohio State’s W-L Record

The 2020 college football season sits five months away and fans are hoping that it starts on time – although that is up in the air.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season, ESPN released its College Football Power Index. The computer model projects which teams will find success in the upcoming season.

Unsurprisingly, Clemson holds the highest win-total as the Tigers face off against lesser ACC opponents. Coming in at No. 2, though, are the Ohio State Buckeyes.

ESPN’s FPI predicts Ohio State will finish the 2020 season with an 11.3-1.3 record. Of course, the Buckeyes will finish with a well-rounded number of wins and losses.

ESPN’s computer clearly likes the Buckeyes, who are heavy favorites to win every game on their schedule. Ohio State opens the season with an easy contest against Bowling Green before the season truly begins.

The Buckeyes go on the road in the second week of the season for a contest against Oregon. According to ESPN’s FPI, Ohio State has a 62.4-percent chance to take down the Ducks.

The toughest game on Ohio State’s schedule is a trip to Happy Valley in late October. The Buckeyes enter with a 61.8-percent chance to take down the Nittany Lions on October 24.

Can the Buckeyes make the College Football Playoff once again?