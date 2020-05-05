ESPN Football Power Index Ranks Every Big Ten Team For 2020

The 2020 college football season is set to begin in four months, assuming things proceed as scheduled. For now, we can only look ahead and project what might happen if teams take the field this fall.

Ohio State should once again be one of the best teams in the nation this year. The Buckeyes are expected to be the cream of the crop in the Big Ten and contend for a national title.

ESPN has updated its FPI projections for this fall. Not surprisingly, Ohio State is listed as the heavy favorite in its conference, comfortably ahead of second-place Wisconsin and third-place Penn State.

Michigan, meanwhile, ranks fourth, followed by Iowa. You can see the full FPI ratings for the Big Ten below.

Ohio State – 30.0 Wisconsin – 23.7 Penn State – 23.3 Michigan – 12.9 Iowa – 11.8 Indiana – 11.5 Northwestern – 11.0 Minnesota – 9.4 Nebraska – 6.6 Purdue – 4.5 Illinois – 2.5 Michigan State – -0.1 Maryland – -1.7 Rutgers – -2.8

Looking at this rankings, the ESPN computer seems quite high on Indiana. Comparatively, it’s not that bullish on Nebraska and is very low on Michigan State.

The FPI projections will shift a lot over the next few months though, so changes are coming. Once the season gets here, they update weekly.

You can go through all of the FPI metrics related to the Big Ten here.